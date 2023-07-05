GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jared Harrell is set to represent East Carolina at the 2023 USATF U20 Championships as he competes in the men’s triple jump. The meet takes place July 6-9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. with Harrell competing on Friday, July 7 at 6:05 p.m. EST.

Harrell, who just wrapped up his freshman season in Greenville, is set to compete against a field of 16 men for the national title. The meet will be taking place in conjunction with the senior USATF Outdoor Championships.

The Morrisville, N.C. native, Harrell enters the meet on the heels of an historic freshman season which saw him win the American Athletic Conference title in the long jump both indoors and outdoors as well as moving himself into the top 10 in program history in the outdoor long jump and the indoor and outdoor triple jump. Harrell’s leap of 15.25m (50-0.50) during the outdoor season qualified him for the U20 Championships.

The 2023 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships is serving as the qualifying meet for the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships contested August 4-6 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. The top two finishers in each event will be selected for the team while the third-place finisher will be the alternate.