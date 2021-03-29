Jayden Gardner entering transfer portal, will leave ECU men’s basketball team

GREEENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jayden Gardner, who earned accolades this past season as a member of the East Carolina University men’s basketball team, announced on Monday he is entering the transfer portal.

“Greenville, all I can say is thank you,” Gardner said in a message posted to his Twitter page on Monday. “You took me in when no one else believed in me and I grew into the man I am today. I thank you for all the relationships and bonds that I’ve formed here.”

Gardner earned AAC first-team honors this past season, averaging 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 18 starts over 19 games. The Wake Forest junior forward also earned NABC District 24 first-team honors.

Gardner finished second in the AAC in scoring, rebound and minutes played. He also ranked among the league leaders in offensive rebounds, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.