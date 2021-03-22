Jefferies named AAC volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University junior setter Janiece Jefferies has been selected the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, according to an announcement by the league Monday. It is the first such honor of her career and the first for a Pirate since Brandee Markwith earned the accolade in 2019.

Jefferies helped pace ECU to a five-set win at Davidson Sunday, recording career highs of 29 assists and 25 digs. In the crucial fifth set, she posted five digs and a block to help the Pirates fend off the Wildcats 15-10. Jefferies has recorded four double-doubles in eight appearances this season.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore middle blocker S’mara Riley was tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after racking up 10 kills and hitting .429 with five total blocks (two solo) in the victory.

East Carolina wraps up the regular season Friday at 4 p.m. when it hosts North Carolina A&T inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

AAC Volleyball Weekly Awards (March 22)

Offensive Player of the Week: Anna Davis, Freshman, Middle Blocker, Tulane

Defensive Player of the Week: Janiece Jefferies, Junior, Setter/Right Side, East Carolina

Weekly Honor Roll

S’mara Riley, Redshirt Sophomore, Middle Blocker, East Carolina

Rachel Woulfe, Junior, Outside Hitter, SMU

Bria’ Merchant, Junior, Libero, SMU

Emma Wright, Senior, Middle Blocker, Wichita State