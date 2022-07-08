GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart has been named to the 2022 D1Baseball Freshman All-America Team the publication announced Friday.



The Greensboro, N.C. native, who helped the Pirates to a 46-21 overall record that included the 2022 American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament crowns as well as the Greenville Regional title, closed out his impressive freshman campaign appearing in 64 games (62 starts) where he batted .330 (77-for-233) with 13 home runs, 65 RBI and 44 runs scored. He was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 AAC Championships after tallying five hits, belting three home runs, driving in 10 and scoring six times on the Pirates way to claiming the tournament title. The following week, he earned all-regional accolades following his 4-for-13 performance at the plate with five RBI and a run scored.



Jenkins-Cowart, who is currently playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets of the Appalachian League, ranked among the team leaders in 13 offensive categories including game-winning RBI (seven/first), total RBI (first), sac flies (six/t1st), home runs (second), multi-RBI games (19/second), slugging percentage (second), total bases (128/t2nd), batting average (third), multi-hit games (24/t3rd), hits (fourth), stolen bases (fourth), runs scored (fifth) and total plate appearances (257/fifth).



With his selection, he becomes the 20th Freshman All-American in school history and eighth under head coach Cliff Godwin joining Joe Ingle (2015 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association), Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Spencer Brickhouse (2017 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Alec Burleson (2018 Collegiate Baseball), C.J. Mayhue (2020 Collegiate Baseball), Zach Agnos (2021 Collegiate Baseball) and Josh Moylan (2021 Baseball American, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game).



Jenkins-Cowart is also the fourth Pirate this season to garner All-America status alongside Agnos (Baseball America and D1Baseball/second-team utility), Jake Kuchmaner (Senior CLASS/second-team) and Carter Spivey (College Baseball Foundation and NCBWA/second team; Collegiate Baseball/third-team).