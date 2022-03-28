GREENVILLE, N.C. – After helping lead East Carolina to a series win at Memphis, sophomore infielder Jocelyn Alonso has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.

Alonso is the first Pirate to earn player of the week recognition since Bailey Ledvina back on Feb. 15, 2021.

In four games last week, Alonso hit .545 (6-for-11) with four runs scored, eight RBI and 12 total bases while producing a 1.091 slugging percentage, .571 on-base percentage and 1.662 OPS. She also tallied three extra-base hits and a stolen base.

Alonso began the series at Memphis by going 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBI on the strength of a grand slam. She then posted two hits, two runs scored and three RBI in the Pirates’ 12-5 victory Saturday before scoring a run and driving in one in Sunday’s finale which ECU won by a 7-4 margin.

East Carolina returns to action Wednesday, March 30, when it hosts nationally-ranked Duke in a nonconference doubleheader at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. Game one is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.