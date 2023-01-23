IRVING, Texas – Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. In addition to Joyner, Danae McNeal was named to the conference’s weekly Honor Roll.

The Freshman of the Week nod is the fourth such honor for Joyner on the year and comes on the heels of a week in which the Farmville native averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists.

Joyner kicked off her week with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the team’s win over Cincinnati before following that up with a 16-point, five-rebound, two-block performance in the win at Wichita State.

With her latest honor, Joyner also becomes the first player in program history to earn four-or-more weekly awards in a career, besting Taniyah Thompson and LaCoya Terry who each had three.

For her part, McNeal averaged 18 points and 5.5 steals per game on the week with an 18 and six outing against Cincinnati and an 18 and five outing at Wichita State. McNeal also made all eight of her free throw attempts on the week, including six against the Shockers.

Monday was McNeal’s fourth inclusion in the AAC’s weekly honors after a pair of Players of the Week and one other Honor Roll nod.

The Pirates return to action at home on Wednesday as they host the Memphis Tigers at 6 p.m. in Minges Coliseum.