IRVING, Texas – Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row, the league announced Monday.

Joyner, a Farmville Central High School graduate, becomes the first Pirate in program history to be named Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks.

The honor comes for Joyner after a 16-point, 16-rebound, three-assist performance in a losing effort against Tulsa on Friday evening. The effort was the forward’s third-straight double-double and 16 rebounds marked a new season best. Those 16 boards were the most in a single game by an ECU player since Feb. 13, 2016 when I’Tiana Taylor had 19.

Joyner was previously tabbed as Freshman of the Week just a week ago for the first two of her three-consecutive double doubles, including her breakout performance and late-game heroics at Hampton. The Farmville, N.C. native will look to keep her run of strong play going as the Pirates head to Memphis on Tuesday for another AAC matchup with the Tigers.

AAC Weekly Awards for Jan. 2

Player of the Week

Aleah Nelson, Gr., G, Temple

Freshman of the Week

Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina

Honor Roll

Tatyana Hill, Gr., F, Houston

Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida

Chantae Embry, So., F, SMU

Anijah Grant, R-Jr., Tulane

Trajata Colbert, Sr., F, Wichita State