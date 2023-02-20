IRVING, TX – Freshman forward Amiya Joyner has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week for the seventh time, the league announced Monday. In addition to Joyner, Danae McNeal was named to the league’s weekly honor roll once again.

The Farmville, N.C. native inched closer to the AAC record of eight Freshman of the Week nods thanks to her 12.5-point, 13.5-rebound week in wins over Cincinnati and UCF.

Joyner kicked off her week with 10 points and 15 rebounds at Cincinnati. In the game the forward also broke the East Carolina freshman rebounding record with her 206th board. She is now up to 220 thanks to her 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win over UCF on Senior Day Saturday.

For her part, McNeal starred late against Cincinnati, scoring 18 of her career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter of the Pirates’ come-from-behind win. The Swansea, S.C. native then followed that performance up with a 19-point, three-steal game against UCF, including knocking down the game-winning free throws with 40 seconds to play in the game.

McNeal was also efficient with 12-22 and 6-13 shooting from the field on the week to pace the team in scoring.

Joyner, McNeal and the Pirates will be back home once more on the season as they host Houston on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Attendance will be free to all fans.