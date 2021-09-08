Kendall added as ECU track and field assistant coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Will Kendall has been named an assistant coach for the East Carolina track and field program, according to an announcement by Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft.

Kendall arrives in Greenville following one season as an assistant coach at Alvernia University (Pa.) where he was responsible for training the multis, pole vault, jumps and javelin.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Kendall to our Pirate family,” Kraft said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to our staff in the areas of vertical jumps and the multi-events. The experience Coach Kendall brings to us as a former student-athlete and coach in the ACC will be valuable to our staff and our student-athletes. He will bring a lot of passion and energy to our teams. I know he is ready to hit the ground running.”

At Alvernia, Kendall mentored four NCAA Division III Championships qualifiers, nine USFTFCCCA All-Mideast Region selections and four Middle Atlantic Conference champions. He also coached Susanna Pirollo to MAC Women’s Field Event Athlete of the Year accolades. Additionally, Kendall oversaw the establishment of eight school records and nine All-MAC First Team performances. In the classroom, three of his student-athletes were named to the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team.

After graduating from Virginia Tech, Kendall remained at his alma mater two years from 2018-20 as a volunteer assistant coach and helped the Hokies win three ACC titles (two indoor). During that time, Virginia Tech also produced NCAA Outdoor All-American Eszter Bajnok (long jump/triple jump) and three NCAA East Preliminary qualifiers.

As a Hokie student-athlete, Kendall competed in the high jump and was part of four ACC men’s championship teams. He is No. 7 on the program’s indoor high jump list.

Kendall completed the USTFCCCA Track and Field Program Management Certification Course in July of 2020 and is USATF SafeSport certified.