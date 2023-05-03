GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert has announced a restructuring in the men’s and women’s golf programs with the promotion of Kevin Williams as the Director of Golf.

“When we looked at where both golf programs are now and where they can be in the future, we strongly feel Kevin Williams is the right individual to lead us forward,” Gilbert said. “As a North Carolina native, Kevin understands and appreciates what it means to be a Pirate. He has exactly the skills and vision we are looking for. He is committed to academic excellence and integrity and has a proven track record of being able to recruit and develop student-athletes at the highest level. This alignment will strengthen both programs.”

Williams, who returned to ECU in June of 2021 as the men’s head coach, will also oversee the women’s program as the full-time head coach and owns a combined 24-plus years of head coaching experience at his alma mater (ECU class of 1985).

The Littleton, N.C. native served as East Carolina’s head men’s golf coach from 1995 to 2005 and led the women’s program on two separate occasions from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2006 to 2019. During that span, the Pirates collectively recorded a .710 winning percentage, captured 35 team titles, 44 individual championships and produced 23 Academic All-America selections under his tutelage.

After replacing long-time coach and Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) Hall of Fame member Hal Morrison on August 1, 1995, Williams led the men’s team to six tournament trophies, 12 individual medals and five Academic All-America performers in 10-plus seasons. Since returning to ECU in 2021, he has directed the men’s program to three additional team wins during the 2022-23 campaign and coached freshman Lucas Augustsson to American Athletic All-Conference honors.

During his two-tenure, 17 campaigns heading ECU’s women’s squad, Williams guided the Pirates to 12 overall NCAA at-large bids, including 10 regional appearances since 2008, and 29 overall team championships. He was a two-time Conference USA Coach-of-the-Year selection, earning the honor in 2003 and 2008.

Williams started the East Carolina women’s program from scratch in the fall of 2000 and had 18 student-athletes capture 52 of the school’s 56 WGCA All-America Scholar selections. In addition, Williams’ players accounted for 35 all-conference picks, four player-of-the-year awards and four freshman-of-the-year honorees. In the programs 22 years of existence, the Pirates, either team or individual, have been represented in the NCAA Championships on 17 occasions (consecutively from 2002-20).