GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After two weeks on the road, East Carolina’s football team returned to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for Saturday’s homecoming game with Memphis. It was an exciting game, to say the least.

After a 17-0 deficit going into the second quarter, the Pirates turned the game right around, taking down Memphis in a four-overtime win, 47-45. This was the longest football game in ECU history.

In the exciting and in some ways must-need win to keep their season alive, let’s look at some key moments:

Isaiah Winstead

The Pirates were down 17-7 with 44 seconds left in the first half. After an interception, quarterback Holton Ahlers connected with Winstead in the back of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Pirates a 17-13 lead going into halftime.

Winstead had nine receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

.@Zayti99y_ goes up to get it for another Pirates touchdown 😤 pic.twitter.com/O8CInBrhOk — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 16, 2022

Julius Wood

As East Carolina trailed much of regulation, they had a huge turnaround from safety Julius Wood. He had a big 47-yard reception return in the third quarter that tied the game at 20. Wood also had 11 tackles, six of them being solo.

The sharks are swarming in Greenville 🦈@4thqtrWood takes the interception 48 yards to the house pic.twitter.com/1dU7D2LkHV — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 16, 2022

C.J. Johnson

Johnson brought in the two-point conversion from Ahlers in the fourth overtime to put ECU up for good. He finished the game with four receptions for 46 yards.

Big players in big moments 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QGJufNGjoK — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 16, 2022

Keaton Mitchell

After he helped tie it up in overtime with a touchdown, Mitchell came up huge in the second overtime. With the score knotted at 37, he broke through multiple tackles to run in for a 12-yard touchdown, putting ECU up 43-37.

Memphis scored a touchdown of its own after that, forcing the third overtime.

KEATON MITCHELL SCORES AGAIN



43-37 Pirates — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 16, 2022

Special teams switch

After a few games where the special teams struggled, they decided to change something up. Freshman Andrew Conrad got the shot to prove himself. He kicked a 22-yard field goal and drilled every extra point, except for one due to a bad snap.

Tecmo Bowl graphics

As part of the ECU throwback game with the uniforms representing three generations (the 1970s, 80s, and 90s), ECU Athletics’ creative media team decided to use some unique graphics on the scoreboard and social media.

The graphic used took on a familiar look from the 80s video game “Tecmo Bowl,” a popular pro football video game to add to the “throwback weekend.”

.@ConradAndrew25 drills the 22-yard FG and the Pirates lead 23-20 pic.twitter.com/wJkbBsDa9F — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) October 16, 2022

ECU will take on UCF at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m.