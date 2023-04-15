GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University junior placekicker and 2021 all-AAC selection Owen Daffer has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Instagram story.

During his first season in 2021, he made 19-of-23 field goal attempts and 39-of-41 extra points. His career-long was a 54-yarder as time expired to beat Navy.

Daffer was expected to hold down a solid special teams unit in the 2022 season. Instead, he struggled a majority of the time, starting with a crucial game-tying missed extra point and a missed game-winning field goal in the same game against NC State to start the season. He also missed a game-tying field goal in overtime against Navy a few weeks later.

Daffer finished the season converting 5-of-8 field goals with five missed extra points, a few of those being blocked.

Sophomore Andrew Conrad stepped in to help the Pirates out when Daffer started to struggle and did a solid job. Conrad drilled the game-winning 33-yard field goal over BYU to get ECU its sixth win of the season.

Daffer committed to ECU as a preferred walk-on in 2020 out of New Hanover High School in Wilmington. He was placed on scholarship after his game-winner at Navy in 2021, which will open a scholarship.