Kilsti named AAC Women’s Golfer of the Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior Oda Sofie Kilsti has been named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Month for September.

Kilsti began the season at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, tying for fifth place with a 54-hole score of par-213 (74-67-72). She carded a career-low round of 4-under 67 in the second round, recording seven birdies in the round, to help ECU to a third-place finish. A week later, Kilsti earned medalist honors at the Pirate Collegiate Classic, at 4-under 212 (68-68-76), finishing five strokes ahead of the field to earn her first victory.

Kilsti shot par or better in three of her six rounds during the month with a scoring average of 70.83.

The Pirates wrap up the fall season Oct. 25-26 at the Palmetto Intercollegiate on Kiawah Island, S.C.