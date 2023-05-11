NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — East Carolina lacrosse’s Frances Kimel and Alexandra Giacolone have garnered Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Second-Team All-Region recognition in the South Region, the association announced Wednesday.

128 student-athletes earned All-Region honors across four regions and are now eligible for All-American recognition to be announced on May 25.

Kimel and Giacolone had record-breaking seasons for the Pirates this season while guiding the team to the program’s first 10-win season.

Kimel, a senior out of Durham, N.C., broke program records for single season points and goals at 71 and 42, respectively, while narrowly missing her own program record with 29 assists on the season. She also led the team with five game-winning goals on the season, scoring the game-winner in half of the team’s victories. The attacker also broke the program’s career points record where she now stands at 174 points. Kimel is slated to return for a fifth season in 2024.

Giacolone, a junior from Manorville, N.Y., led a stout ECU defense while breaking her own record for caused turnovers in a single season with 25 while also breaking the career record with 69 caused turnovers and counting. Giacolone also broke the single season ground balls record with 46 en route to breaking the program’s career record in the category at 112 and counting.

The Pirate duo will look to build on the team’s success in 2024 on the heels of a third-place finish in the American Athletic Conference and a host of impressive performances against a tremendously difficult schedule this season.