BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sommer Knight sailed through the NCAA East Preliminary for the second-straight season, easily qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships Thursday night with a season-best mark of 4.31 meters.

Knight did not miss an attempt and finished tied for the regional championship by clearing four progressive heights.

“We are absolutely thrilled for Sommer Knight to make it to the NCAA final round for the second year in a row,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “As I’ve mentioned previous times, the goal is to get to Eugene. I know Sommer is excited to advance, but she is still not satisfied. Sommer is an unbelievable competitor, and her goals remain very high heading into Eugene in a couple of weeks. She is a great ambassador of this program and this University.”

Knight earned first-team All-America honors at the national meet last season, finishing in third place with a school-record mark of 4.35 meters.

The NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place June 8-11 at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.