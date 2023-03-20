IRVING, Texas – Brynn Knight has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced Monday. Ellie Bromley joined Knight in weekly recognitions with her Honor Roll nod.



Knight’s honor comes on the heels of an eight-save outing in the win over Old Dominion Saturday. Her eight stops came on 13 shots on goal with only five scores allowed on the day. The sophomore’s .615 save percentage raised her season average to .550, the top percentage in the conference. Knight also leads the AAC with 7.21 goals allowed per game after Saturday’s contest.



For her part, Bromley tallied a trio of goals in the win over Old Dominion, accounting for three of the team’s eight points on the day. The midfielder scored all three of her goals in the second half with the final one coming as the game-sealing goal with just over four minutes left to give the Pirates a three-goal cushion.



Knight, Bromley and the Pirates will be back in action on Wednesday at 5 p.m. as they welcome the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils to Johnson Stadium.