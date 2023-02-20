IRVING, Texas – East Carolina’s Brynn Knight has been named American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Joining Knight in weekly honors, Frances Kimel was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll for the second week in a row.

Knight was a brick wall in the win over George Mason, making 11 saves and allowing just two goals. The sophomore’s .846 save percentage was the best of her career and the best in a single game in program history.

Kimel matched her career high with seven points in the win, scoring four goals and notching three assists. The Durham, N.C. native racked up four goals and an assist in the first half alone as they Pirates pulled away for their 14-2 victory.

Knight, Kimel and the Pirates will be back at home on Wednesday at 3 p.m. as they host Campbell in Johnson Stadium.