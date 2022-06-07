GREENVILLE, N.C. – By virtue of her first-place finish at the NCAA East Preliminary a couple of weeks ago, Sommer Knight has earned the right to vie for a national title this week in the pole vault at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 9th, at 9 p.m. at historic Hayward Field and will be streamed live via ESPN3.

Knight cleared 4.31 meters at the regional championship and did not miss any of her four attempts to tie with three other athletes for first place. She is the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion and both the indoor and outdoor school record holder in the event.

The senior earned first-team All-America honors at the national meet last season, finishing in third with a school-record mark of 4.35 meters.

Knight’s appearance marks the third time in the last four seasons that the Pirates have had a representative at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.