Knight strikes gold for ECU at AAC Outdoor Championships

TAMPA – Sommer Knight won the American Athletic Conference pole vault title in school-record fashion Saturday evening, highlighting East Carolina’s participation in day two of the AAC Outdoor Championships at the USF Track & Field Stadium.

Both the men and women are seventh in the team races with one day to go. The women have accrued a total of 19.50 points while the men have collected 13.

Knight posted a mark of 4.28 meters to outdistance the field as the second-place finisher checked in at 4.02 meters. In all, three of the Pirate vaulters set personal records and scored points for the team. Kelcie Robertson ended up in sixth place with a mark of 3.82 meters while Rileigh Cardin was seventh with a total of 3.67 meters. Robertson moved into third on the program outdoor top-10 list with her effort.

Logan Carroll and Ryan Davis took seventh and eighth place respectively in the shot put with respective marks of 16.77 and 16.24 meters to net a combined three points in the team race. Carroll’s mark is also the sixth best in outdoor program history.

In the various prelims on the track, Brooke Stith qualified for the finals in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 13.66 – the sixth-fastest time in school history while Terence Booth, Jr., crossed the finish line in 14.49 in the 110-meter hurdles to finish sixth and book his place in the finals.

Nyah Gore ran a time of 54.24 in the 400-meter dash to advance to the finals while Melicia Mouzzon posted the fourth-fastest time in program history in the 100-meter dash – a time of 14.48 to qualify out of her heat. Chase Osborne clocked the 10th-best time in school history in the steeplechase at 9:44.27 to end up in 11th place.

The final day of the competition kicks off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with the men’s high jump finals.