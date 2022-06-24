GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday night was ladies’ night for ECU football.



East Carolina head coach Mike Houston and his wife, Amanda, hosted the annual Mike Houston Ladies Football Clinic.



It was a chance for female fans to get to know more about the ECU football program and see the facilities.

They also had time to bond with the coaches and players.



The ladies even threw on some uniforms and played like a Pirate, as they took the field to run some drills.



Houston said the event is important to help everyone feel like a part of Pirate nation.



“This is a way to kind of do something special for the wives, the moms, the alumni that maybe sometimes they’re a little drowned out by their husbands or whomever,” Houston said. “It’s a fun night.”

“My mom has been here a couple of times, but now that I’m an alumni I feel like this is my way of keeping myself an ECU Pirate, making sure I stay current, plus this is fun,” said Ashley Cooke, a 2021 ECU graduate. “The players do a great job and the coaches are very great at explaining everything and making sure that everything you’re doing is correct and safe. But it’s just fun.”