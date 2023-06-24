GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU football coach Mike Houston and others were part of the annual ladies’ football clinic that was hosted at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday.

Houston and his wife, Amanda, hosted the event. It’s no secret that Houston has prioritized a connection with Pirate Nation since he took the head coaching job in December of 2018. Events like his ladies’ camp are a perfect example.

“I took the job. We talked about being a grassroots program, one that’s very connected with the community. I think this is one of the many things that our staff and our players do to try to, you know, make it … give a personal touch to our fan base,” Houston said.

