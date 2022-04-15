ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 20 UCF plated four runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a 6-1 American Athletic Conference victory Saturday evening at the UCF Softball Complex.



Team Records

East Carolina: 19-23, 2-9 AAC

UCF: 36-10, 8-0 AAC



Kama Woodall (13-2) struck out eight batters in a complete game effort, allowing just an unearned run. Jordan Hatch (1-9) was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits with five walks and five strikeouts.



Ashleigh Griffin drove in a game-high three runs while Denali Schappacher went 3-for-3 with a run scored. Faith Jarvis tallied the Pirates’ lone hit.



ECU manufactured a run in the top of the second to take an early lead. Chandley Garner drew a walk and stole second before scoring on a throwing error. Jada Cody tied the game in the bottom of the third via an RBI single and Justine Molina put the home team on top for good in the fourth with an RBI base knock of her own.



Griffin put the contest out of the reach in the bottom of the sixth with a three-run double that was proceeded by a bases-loaded walk. Woodall then worked a perfect frame in the seventh.



Up Next: East Carolina and UCF conclude the series Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.