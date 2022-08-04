FULTON, Md. – East Carolina assistant football coach Latrell Scott is one of 12 coaches selected to participate in the Second Annual Coalition Academy according to an announcement by the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) Thursday afternoon.



Scott, who serves as the passing game coordinator, as well as the tight ends and inside receivers coach, played a key role in the Pirates’ No. 24 national (FBS) rank in passing yards per game with a 270.8 ypg clip. Under this guidance, the tight end position was reintroduced as a productive addition into East Carolina’s offense as Ryan Jones’ five TD receptions marked the most by a Pirate TE in a single season since 1990. Both Jones (102 vs. Temple) and Shane Calhoun (114 vs. Marshall) tallied 100 yards or more receiving in a game, becoming the first pair of ECU tight ends to post single-game triple-digit receiving totals, also since 1990.



The second-year Pirate coach also worked with top inside (slot) receiving pupil Tyler Snead who earned Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2021 after leading the unit in both receptions (67) and receiving yards (855). Snead closed his collegiate career ranked second in catches (201) and fifth in reception yards (2,374) on East Carolina’s all-time charts.



Joining Scott as coaching mentees are Tim Banks (Tennessee), Doug Belk (Houston), Joe Dalley (Carolina Panthers), Des Kitchens (Virginia), Tem Lukabu (Boston College), Van Malone (Kansas State), Dell McGee (Georgia), Sherrone Moore (Michigan), Larry Scott (Howard), Lance Taylor (Louisville) and Donte Williams (USC).



About the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches

Despite the vast number of minority football players at all levels, minorities are excluded from or limited in leadership opportunities at most levels disproportionately. The reason for their exclusion is inextricably intertwined with societal roadblocks that underrepresented individuals frequently face. These roadblocks create an unfortunate imbalance where minorities do not enjoy meaningful participation in available coaching opportunities to the same degree as their counterparts.



Established in June 2020, The National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) and its foundation are dedicated to preparing, promoting, and producing minority football coaches and administrators at all levels of football. Amid a global pandemic and a renewed focus on equity, there is now a significant movement in football led by some of the most prominent football coaches and executives through the NCMFC.



For more information about the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches, please visit: http://ncmfc.com/.