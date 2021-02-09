LeGar, Blumthal named preseason All-AAC for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following impressive performances during the abbreviated 2020 season, Nicole LeGar and Liz Blumthal of the ECU lacrosse team have been named to the 2021 AAC Preseason All-Conference Team, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

LeGar has racked up 83 points on 65 goals and 18 assists during her three seasons in Greenville, placing her atop the all-time ECU scoring charts. The Eldersburg, Md., native has also led ECU in draw controls each of the past two seasons, racking up 62 in 2019 and was averaging 4.1 per game in an abbreviated 2020 campaign. LeGar’s excellent 2020 season also included grabbing a team-high 17 ground balls and causing 13 turnovers. Her all-around play helped earn her a spot on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll twice, the second time coming after scoring three goals and handing out three assists in a win at VCU.

While Blumthal does not have the gaudy numbers that LeGar has, Blumthal has helped make a massive impact on the Pirate defense. The senior from Suwanee, Ga., switched from the midfield to defense in 2020 and finished third on the team with 10 caused turnovers and second among Pirates with 13 ground balls. She was a major reason the Pirate defense went from allowing 14.4 goals per game in 2019 to just 10.6 in 2020.

The Pirates were picked to finish fifth in the Coaches’ Preseason Poll. Florida was picked to finish atop the AAC, receiving five first-place votes. Vanderblit was right behind Florida with Temple receiving one first-place vote and finishing third. Cincinnati, East Carolina and conference newcomer Old Dominion make up the bottom three.

ECU is scheduled to start its season on Friday afternoon inside Johnson Stadium when the Pirates play host to Furman. The game is slated to start at 3:00 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN+.