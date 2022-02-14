LeGar named AAC Midfielder of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After starting the season with a hat trick in the first quarter of a 13-4 win at Radford, Nicole LeGar of the East Carolina lacrosse team has been named the AAC Midfielder of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

The Pirates started the season with a dominant win at Radford and LeGar contributed all over the field in the victory. The graduate student from Eldersburg, Md, scored a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of action, helping ECU take a dominant 9-1 lead. LeGar also finished second on ECU in draw controls, corralling three while also grabbing a ground ball and causing a turnover.

It is the fourth time in LeGar’s career that she has been named the AAC Midfielder of the Week. She also earned the award during the final week of the 2021 regular season, her second time getting it during the 2021 campaign.LeGar also earned the award once during the 2020 season and has been named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll five times as a Pirate.

LeGar has been racking up the awards, having recently been named to the AAC Preseason All-Conference team. She has contributed all over the field during her Pirate career. She was the first ECU player to reach 100 career points and holds the East Carolina record in career points (125), draw controls (169), ground balls (85) and caused turnovers (48) and needs four goals to become the second player in ECU history with 100 career goals.

ECU will have a pair of home games this weekend. First, the Pirates will host Winthrop in a contest that will get started at 5 p.m., on Friday afternoon. ECU will also take on Presbyterian at 2 p.m., on Sunday. Both games will be in Johnson Stadium and admission is free for all fans.