LeGar named preseason AAC All-Conference in lacrosse

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After an All-Conference season in 2021, Nicole LeGar of the East Carolina lacrosse team has been named to the 2022 AAC Preseason All-Conference Team, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

LeGar, a graduate student that will be entering her fifth season in the Purple and Gold, is coming off a 2021 season that saw her record 39 points on 28 goals and 11 assists. The Eldersburg, Md., native earned a spot on the 2021 AAC All-Conference Second Team, the first postseason honor of her career.

LeGar has contributed all over the field during her Pirate career. She was the first ECU player to reach 100 career points and holds the East Carolina record in career points (122), draw controls (166), ground balls (84) and caused turnovers (47). Against AAC opponents last year, she was fifth in the league in goals per game, averaging 2.40 goals, and eighth in points per game, averaging 2.90. She also scored the game-winning goal in both of ECU’s conference victories. LeGar was twice named the AAC Midfielder of the Week last season as well as earning a spot on the league’s weekly Honor Roll once.

The Pirates were picked to finish fifth in the Coaches Preseason Poll. Defending champion Florida was picked to finish atop the AAC, receiving five first-place votes. Temple and Vanderbilt finished tied for second, with Temple receiving the final first-place vote. Cincinnati was picked fourth while Old Dominion was projected to finish in sixth.

ECU is scheduled to start its season on Feb. 12 at Radford. The Pirates will play its first home games when they host Winthrop on Feb. 18 and Presbyterian on Feb. 20.