GREENVILLE, N.C. – Longtime Pirate Club benefactors Judy and Sam Lovelace made a $250,000 investment in the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Wednesday.

The gift will support the proposed multipurpose indoor practice facility to be located off Charles Boulevard.

“We are thrilled that Judy and Sam have stepped up once again and shown their support for the Pirate Club and ECU Athletics,” Robinson said. “They are genuine people who care about the success of our student-athletes and the future of the athletics department. They have a long history of going above and beyond and this is another example of their generosity. We are fortunate to have such great participation by our Pirate Club members in the ongoing campaign, and we are looking forward to others joining us to make these projects come to fruition.”

The Lovelaces have been members of the Pirate Club for 32 years and have participated in numerous campaigns including the Second Century, Circle of Excellence and Kickoff to Victory campaigns. The Lovelaces are avid supporters of the Pirates women’s golf program and established a scholarship endowment for the program.

“With the investment by Judy and Sam, they continue their legacy of caring and giving to our student-athletes,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “We are fortunate to have a committed group of supporters like Judy and Sam who want to provide our student-athletes with the best experience possible. This investment is another sign of the momentum that is building as we strive for comprehensive excellence.”

A native of Richmond, Va., Judy was the first Golden Sabre member in Pirate Club history. She attended East Carolina for two years before graduating from VCU with a degree in mass communications. She had a successful career in advertising and founded National Newspaper Services, Inc. in 2000. Sam grew up in Wilson and graduated from NC State with a degree in nuclear engineering. His son, Sam III, earned a degree from ECU in industrial technology.

“It is a privilege and our great pleasure to make a contribution to the Pirates Unite Campaign as the Pirate Club and ECU Athletics work diligently to move the Pirates forward,” Judy Lovelace said. “We wanted to focus on supporting areas where it can have the most direct impact on all the amazing student-athletes. All these projects will benefit not only our student-athletes but also the coaches and university. First-class facilities help the coaches recruit top students to ECU and allow them to maximize their abilities when they arrive on our campus.”

“Pirates Unite: The Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence,” is a bold, $60 million fundraising campaign that was initiated to create an opportunity for donors to partner and invest with ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club. This campaign will provide critical funds and essential training spaces that will transform the experiences of our student-athletes and make an impact on all our programs’ ability to succeed.

The campaign comprises several facility projects and renovations for the athletics department. The projects include a newly constructed swimming locker room in Minges Natatorium, a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Indoor Practice Facility which includes a full-length football field to be used by all sport programs, expansion to the Williams-Harvey Team Sports Building to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports, renovations to the lower bowl of Minges Coliseum along with additional premium seating options for fans and a hospitality space, an expansion of the current baseball footprint which will include an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating, an emphasis on our 18 sport programs restricted funds and an Athletics Excellence Fund that will give the Director of Athletics the flexibility to designate support in areas of priority.

For more information about the campaign, please visit ecupirateclub.com or call (252) 737-4540.