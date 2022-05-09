GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore C.J. Mayhue has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week and one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week, while Ben Newton was selected to the league’s honor roll both organizations announce Monday.



Mayhue, the second Pirate this year to earn AAC pitching and national honors, made his first career Friday start when he toed the rubber at Memphis. In one of the most amazing games in college baseball history, where Mayhue did not allow a hit over nine innings and his counterpart Landon Gartman did the same over eight frames, the Pirates would claim the first of three wins on the weekend scoring four runs in the 13th for a 4-1 victory.



The left-hander, who arguably had the second-best pitching performance of the week only to be outdone by Long Beach State’s Jauron Watts-Brown’s no-hitter, retired the first 12 batters he faced with five strikeouts before allowing an opening frame walk in the fourth to Zach Wilson. With one away and Wilson standing on second, Mayhue got Ben Brooks to fly out to right and Jacob Compton rolled over on a pitch to ground out to first ending the lone threat on his night.



Mayhue would retire the final 18 batters he faced which included four punch outs, eight flyball outs and six ground outs before turning the game over to Carter Spivey to start the 10th. In all, the Shelby, N.C. native faced one over the minimum throwing a career-high 101 pitches (64 for strikes), while setting personal-best marks in innings pitched (nine) and strikeouts (nine).



Newton picked up his first career AAC Honor Roll selection after leading the club with a .500 (6-for-12) batting average during the Pirates weekend sweep. He tallied multiple hits in all three contests and drove in a pair of runs on Friday and Sunday’s wins. His two-RBI single in the 13th inning Friday broke a scoreless tie plating Jacob Starling and Alec Makarewicz and he would later score the final run for the Pirates in the contest. Sunday, his RBI base knock in the first inning plated Bryson Worrell for the early would-be game-winning run in a 15-1 victory.



With their selections, it marked the ninth time in the last 10th weeks a Pirate has earned AAC weekly accolades following Ryder Giles (honor roll/March 28 and April 11), Lane Hoover (honor roll/April 4), Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (honor roll/April 11), Jake Kuchmaner (honor roll/April 19), Mayhue (pitcher/May 9), Alec Makarewicz (honor roll/March 7), Newton (honor roll/May 9) Garrett Saylor (honor roll/March 14) and Worrell (player/April 18, honor roll/May 2). Saylor was also named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week on March 14.