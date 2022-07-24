GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Add another name to the list of players from the 2022 East Carolina University baseball team who have a future in the majors.

C.J. Mayhue has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels, 247Sports.com’s Stephen Igoe reports. He’s the third member of the Pirates’ team to end up in Major League Baseball. Carson Whisenhunt was chosen at the end of the second round by the San Francisco Giants, Zach Agnos was drafted in the 10th round and signed with the Colorado Rockies and Bryson Worrell signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Braves.

In addition, Class of 2022 ECU signee Payton Martin of West Forsyth High School was selected in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mayhue became the Pirates’ top starting pitcher after Whisenhunt was declared ineligible after taking a banned substance. Mayhue finished the season 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA. The lefthander had 12 starts and 31 appearances, going 72.1 innings with 75 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Mayhue got the win in the Greenville Regional game against Virginia and the Super Regional against Texas.

Mayhue’s decision to take the MLB deal ends his three-season run with the Pirates where he was 10-2 in 73 appearances over 138.1 innings with 170 strikeouts, 44 walks and a 2.93 ERA. He had two years of eligibility remaining, one due to the NCAA’s decision to grant athletes an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayhue played at Crest High School in Shelby before signing to play with the Pirates.