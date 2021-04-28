Mayhue named to midseason Stopper List

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina freshman C.J. Mayhue is one of 65 players named to the midseason watch list for the 16th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper-of-the-Year Award, given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball, the association announced Wednesday.

Mayhue leads the Pirates and ranks second in the American Athletic Conference in saves (six) and appearances (19). The left-hander, who owns a 2-1 record on the season, has allowed 13 runs (12 earned) on 25 hits and sports a 3.48 ERA. In his 19 outings, he has struck out 47 batters while walking nine in 31.0 innings.

The Shelby, N.C. native has recorded a pair of saves in league play (Cincinnati and Memphis), while four have come in non-conference action (Duke, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Illinois State). He set a new career-high in innings pitched against Duke (Feb. 23) and tied his personal-best in strikeouts on two occasions (6 vs. Duke/Feb. 23, 6 vs. North Carolina/March 30). In all, he has tallied at least on punch out in 16 of 19 outings (multiple 11 times) and has worked at full inning of relief 15 times (multiple or more on eight occasions).

Mayhue and the Pirates return to action on Friday, April 30 when they travel to Wichita State for a four-game AAC series. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 2 p.m. (ET) at Eck Stadium and will be streamed on ESPN+.