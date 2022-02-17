ECU’s Mayhue named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Watch List

DALLAS – East Carolina sophomore C.J. Mayhue is one of 66 relief pitchers named to the 17th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper-of-the-Year Watch List the organization announced Thursday.

The Shelby, N.C. native, who earned preseason third-team All-America honors by the NCBWA and was a preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection, notched eight saves a year ago tying for the conference lead. He appeared in 34 games posting a 3-1 record. The left-hander allowed 24 runs (17 earned) on 44 hits and struck out 76 batters in 50.0 innings of work.

A Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America selection in 2020, Mayhue picked up wins against Cincinnati, Duke and Tulane, while notching saves against Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati (three times), Duke, Illinois State and Memphis. Mayhue fanned multiple batters in an outing 18 times with a career-best six on three occasions (Duke, North Carolina and UCF). In all, he had at least one punchout in 29 of 34 contests and held opposing hitters to a .228 composite batting average.

ECU is set to open the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 18 hosting Bryant in three-game series. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. (ET) at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium and will be streamed on ESPN+.