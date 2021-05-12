McCollum tabbed to All-AAC softball second team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following an outstanding regular-season campaign, redshirt senior infielder Rachel McCollum has earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honors according to an announcement by the league Wednesday afternoon.

McCollum is the fourth East Carolina player to earn a spot on the All-AAC teams since the Pirates joined the circuit prior to the 2015 season, joining Casey Alcorn (first team/2015), Lydia Ritchie (second team/2017) and Erin Poepping (all-rookie/2018).

Among conference players in 2021, McCollum ranks first in putouts (299) and fielding double plays (14), fifth in hits (51) and doubles (10), sixth in batting average (.349), seventh in on base percentage (.426) and eighth in walks drawn (20). She also paces East Carolina in batting average, hits, doubles and sacrifice flies.

McCollum has produced a squad-high 16 multiple-hit efforts this season and a team second-best seven multiple-RBI outings. She tallied five RBI in ECU’s 11-5 win at Houston April 17, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a grand slam. McCollum takes a four-game hitting streak into Thursday’s AAC Tournament quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 seed UCF.

2021 American Athletic Conference Softball Awards

American Player of the Year

Sydney McKinney, Wichita State

American Defensive Player of the Year

Kaylee Huecker, Wichita State

American Pitcher of the Year

Georgina Corrick, USF (unanimous)

American Rookie of the Year

Addison Barnard, Wichita State

American Coaching Staff of the Year

Wichita State (unanimous)

All-Conference First Team

P – Alea White, UCF

P – Georgina Corrick, USF (unanimous)

C – Madison Perrigan, Wichita State

1B – Jasmine Esparza, UCF

2B – Kylie Norwood, Tulsa

3B – Jada Cody, UCF

3B – Sarah Queen, Houston

SS – Sydney McKinney, Wichita State

OF – Denali Schappacher, UCF

OF – AnaMarie Bruni, USF

OF – Addison Barnard, Wichita State

DP/U/P – Chenise Delce, Tulsa

DP/U/Non-P – Neleigh Herring, Wichita State

All-Conference Second Team

P – Gianna Mancha, UCF

P – Bailey Lange, Wichita State

C – Karissa Ornelas, UCF

IF – Rachel McCollum, East Carolina

IF – Alyssa Dean, Memphis

IF – Megan Pierro, USF

IF – Alexis Perry, Tulsa

IF – Ryleigh Buck, Wichita State

OF – Kyra Klarkowski, UCF

OF – Lindsey Stewart-Vaughn, Houston

OF – Alexis Johns, USF

OF – Bailee Nickerson, Wichita State

DP/U/Non-P – Shannon Doherty, UCF

All-Rookie Team

IF – Jada Cody, UCF (unanimous)

IF – Imani Edwards, Tulsa

OF – Kennedy Searcy, UCF

OF/C – Juliana Wilson, UCF

OF – Haley Morgan, Tulsa

OF – Addison Barnard, Wichita State (unanimous)