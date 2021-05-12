McCollum tabbed to All-AAC softball second team
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following an outstanding regular-season campaign, redshirt senior infielder Rachel McCollum has earned All-American Athletic Conference Second Team honors according to an announcement by the league Wednesday afternoon.
McCollum is the fourth East Carolina player to earn a spot on the All-AAC teams since the Pirates joined the circuit prior to the 2015 season, joining Casey Alcorn (first team/2015), Lydia Ritchie (second team/2017) and Erin Poepping (all-rookie/2018).
Among conference players in 2021, McCollum ranks first in putouts (299) and fielding double plays (14), fifth in hits (51) and doubles (10), sixth in batting average (.349), seventh in on base percentage (.426) and eighth in walks drawn (20). She also paces East Carolina in batting average, hits, doubles and sacrifice flies.
McCollum has produced a squad-high 16 multiple-hit efforts this season and a team second-best seven multiple-RBI outings. She tallied five RBI in ECU’s 11-5 win at Houston April 17, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a grand slam. McCollum takes a four-game hitting streak into Thursday’s AAC Tournament quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 seed UCF.
2021 American Athletic Conference Softball Awards
American Player of the Year
Sydney McKinney, Wichita State
American Defensive Player of the Year
Kaylee Huecker, Wichita State
American Pitcher of the Year
Georgina Corrick, USF (unanimous)
American Rookie of the Year
Addison Barnard, Wichita State
American Coaching Staff of the Year
Wichita State (unanimous)
All-Conference First Team
P – Alea White, UCF
P – Georgina Corrick, USF (unanimous)
C – Madison Perrigan, Wichita State
1B – Jasmine Esparza, UCF
2B – Kylie Norwood, Tulsa
3B – Jada Cody, UCF
3B – Sarah Queen, Houston
SS – Sydney McKinney, Wichita State
OF – Denali Schappacher, UCF
OF – AnaMarie Bruni, USF
OF – Addison Barnard, Wichita State
DP/U/P – Chenise Delce, Tulsa
DP/U/Non-P – Neleigh Herring, Wichita State
All-Conference Second Team
P – Gianna Mancha, UCF
P – Bailey Lange, Wichita State
C – Karissa Ornelas, UCF
IF – Rachel McCollum, East Carolina
IF – Alyssa Dean, Memphis
IF – Megan Pierro, USF
IF – Alexis Perry, Tulsa
IF – Ryleigh Buck, Wichita State
OF – Kyra Klarkowski, UCF
OF – Lindsey Stewart-Vaughn, Houston
OF – Alexis Johns, USF
OF – Bailee Nickerson, Wichita State
DP/U/Non-P – Shannon Doherty, UCF
All-Rookie Team
IF – Jada Cody, UCF (unanimous)
IF – Imani Edwards, Tulsa
OF – Kennedy Searcy, UCF
OF/C – Juliana Wilson, UCF
OF – Haley Morgan, Tulsa
OF – Addison Barnard, Wichita State (unanimous)