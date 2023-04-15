MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field team competed at the Trojan Relays on Saturday at the Ray McDonald Sr. Sports Complex. Sydni McMillan ran the fourth fastest 100-meter hurdles in program history to lead the Pirates to a successful day.
McMillan’s time of 13.52 was good for the win as well as a 0.36 second improvement upon her personal record. The time was also the fastest for an ECU athlete in the event since 2018.
“We were really excited as a staff on how we performed today,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft. “We made some huge improvements in a lot of different event areas. It’s always exciting to see the kids move up in the conference standings in all kinds of different events.”
McMillan was far from the only Pirate to put up a good performance on Saturday though as 14 ECU athletes/relay teams went on to win events with several PRs along the way. Among those was Ansley Frady who won the javelin, improving upon her mark which already ranked fourth in program history with her throw of 46.13 meters Saturday. Frady won the competition by over four meters on the day.
“I feel like if we continue to improve at this pace, we will be in a good place by the time we reach the conference outdoor championships,” continued Kraft. “The key is to continue to get better each week. I feel like as the weather continues to cooperate, it’ll give us an opportunity to get some great practices in and prepare Us for what’s to come. We have to have another great week of practice this week and get ready for South Carolina next weekend.”
Royal Burris earned yet another win with his 10.24 performance in the 100m. Burris continues to threaten his PRs which rank highly in program history with some strong running in the outdoor season. The junior won the competition by 0.31 seconds – an impressive margin in the 100-meter event.
Speaking of the 100m, Rosalynd Hollingsworth won the women’s event in 11.82 seconds while the men’s 4×100 squad of Cameron Moore, Burris, Jared Harrell and Zach Ray put together a strong showing with a time of 40.31 for the win. Makhia Jarrett also won the 200m in 24.11.
Also on the track, the Pirate distance squad showed out with 1-2 performances in the men’s and women’s 5,000 meters by Colin McCauley and J Henry Lyon, and Hayley Whoolery and Allysa Combs, respectively. Jenna Strange also repped the distance crew with her win in the 3,000m steeple
In the field events, Jasmine Jenkins continued her rein of dominance in the hammer with a win while Naadiya Faison improved upon her fourth-ranked mark in program history with a throw of 15.38m in the shot put. Rileigh Cardin earned a win in the pole vault while Rebekah Bergquist won the discus.
Up Next
The Pirates will travel to Columbia, S.C. for the USC Open on Saturday, April 22.
(ECU Sports Information photo)
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The East Carolina track & field team competed at the Trojan Relays on Saturday at the Ray McDonald Sr. Sports Complex. Sydni McMillan ran the fourth fastest 100-meter hurdles in program history to lead the Pirates to a successful day.