McMillian earns fourth All-America honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian has garnered Second-Team All-America honors from the Sporting News the publication announced Tuesday morning.

The selection marks his fourth All-America accolade this year after being tabbed a second-teamer by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic.

A three-year starter and two-time American Athletic All-Conference pick, McMillian led the nation in passes defended per game (1.8) and picked off a FBS second-best five passes while booking 56 tackles (38 solo) in 2021. It marked the third-straight season he led the unit in interceptions (three in 2019, four in 2020) with his pass thefts against Appalachian State, Marshall, Charleston Southern, Tulane and Memphis.

The Winston-Salem, N.C. native and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist also ranked third nationally in interceptions per game (0.4) and 21st in fumble recoveries (two). Heading into the Military Bowl Game against Boston College on Dec. 27,

McMillian stands among the FBS career active leaders (top 10) in passes defended per game (first/1.21), total INTs (third/12), INTs per game (fourth/0.36) and total passes defended (seventh/40).