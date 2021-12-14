McMillian earns fourth All-America honor

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

Ja’Quan McMillian (ECU Sports Information photo)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian has garnered Second-Team All-America honors from the Sporting News the publication announced Tuesday morning.

The selection marks his fourth All-America accolade this year after being tabbed a second-teamer by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic.

A three-year starter and two-time American Athletic All-Conference pick, McMillian led the nation in passes defended per game (1.8) and picked off a FBS second-best five passes while booking 56 tackles (38 solo) in 2021. It marked the third-straight season he led the unit in interceptions (three in 2019, four in 2020) with his pass thefts against Appalachian State, Marshall, Charleston Southern, Tulane and Memphis.

The Winston-Salem, N.C. native and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist also ranked third nationally in interceptions per game (0.4) and 21st in fumble recoveries (two). Heading into the Military Bowl Game against Boston College on Dec. 27,

McMillian stands among the FBS career active leaders (top 10) in passes defended per game (first/1.21), total INTs (third/12), INTs per game (fourth/0.36) and total passes defended (seventh/40).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV