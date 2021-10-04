McWhirter named AAC Rookie of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following a 1-0-1 weekend, three players from the East Carolina soccer team were honored by the conference this week, highlighted by Haley McWhirter being named the AAC Rookie of the Week.

“Haley really stepped up against Cincinnati for us,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “We challenged our whole freshman class to leave it all out there on the field for our seniors. She has been a threat offensively all season and it was good to see her get on the board.”

McWhirter continued her outstanding rookie campaign by scoring the only Pirate goal in a 1-1 tie at Cincinnati. It is the third goal of the season for McWhirter and her second goal in three AAC games. The Magnolia, Texas native leads the AAC in goals in conference games and points in conference games. Even when she is not scoring, McWhirter has provided a constant offensive threat for the Pirates, taking 40 shots this season, which is second in the AAC.

McWhirter becomes the first Pirate to be named AAC Rookie of the Week since Caroline Jeffers in Sept. 2016. McWhirter is the fourth East Carolina player to earn the award, joining Jeffers, Courtney Cash and Brittany Fary.

Along with McWhirter, Morgan Dewey and Maeve English were honored as both earned a spot on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. It is the second time this season that English makes the Honor Roll, having also earned a spot on the list on Aug. 30. English allowed just one goal over the weekend, making a combined 11 saves and shutting out Old Dominion on Sunday. English made two crucial saves in overtime to help preserve the 1-1 draw at Cincinnati.

Dewey played all 110 minutes in that draw at Cincinnati, helping the Pirate defense allow just one Bearcat goal. Against Old Dominion, she grabbed an assist on the game-winning goal, delivering a cross from a corner kick that Brooke Burzynski scored off. She also helped complete the fourth shutout of the year for East Carolina.

“I thought we were very good defensively these last two games and Maeve and Morgan were a very big part of that,” Hamilton said. “Those are the performances we need to get results and I am happy their effort was noticed by others.”

East Carolina will be back home on Thursday night as they host Temple. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., at Johnson Stadium.