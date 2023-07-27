GREENVILLE, N.C. – The 28th Annual Meet the Pirates event, sponsored by Optimum, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium starting at 11:30 a.m.
The event will once again be open to the public, family-friendly and free for all in attendance. Entry into the stadium will be through Carl and Connie Rogers Level.
Pirate football fans are invited to get autographs from the 2023 team. Posters with game information will be available for free to fans, who will also have a chance to secure autographs from the soccer, volleyball and cross country programs, as well as the cheerleaders, dance team and PeeDee at that time.
Other attractions include exclusive merchandise from Dowdy Student Stores. Dowdy Student Stores will have all of the latest gear from Adidas along with other Pirate gear. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase merchandise from the pop-up shop inside of the Carl and Connie Rogers Pirate Club Level.
ARAMARK concessions will be open beneath the south side of the lower-level grandstands.
Season tickets remain on sale with tickets starting at $115 each. Information on single game tickets for all six home contests will be released at a later date. Purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (800) DIAL-ECU.
On Monday, August 21, the Pirate Club will host their Third Annual Football Kickoff Luncheon, which will be held in Minges Coliseum and will feature lunch from Sam Jones BBQ. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet and hear from head coach Mike Houston and his staff. Registration for the luncheon is open and tickets can be purchased here.