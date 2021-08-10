Meet the Pirates event set for Aug. 21

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The 26th Annual Meet the Pirates event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium from 9-11 a.m.

The event is highlighted by an open scrimmage with the 2021 ECU Pirates and the Pirate Equipment Sale beginning at 9 a.m. Fans can enter the stadium through Gate 2 and parking will be available on the north side of the stadium. Posters with game information will be available for free to fans. The Pirate Equipment Sale will be held in the Carl and Connie Rogers Pirate Club Level in the bottom of TowneBank Tower.

To protect the health and safety of ECU’s student-athletes, staff and fans, there will not be an on-field autograph session this year. Autographed items will be awarded throughout the event and fans will have an opportunity to catch a signed mini-football by players at the conclusion of practice.

ARAMARK concessions will be open beneath the south side of the lower-level grandstands.

The Pirates will open the 2021 season against Appalachian State at Bank America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, September 2 with a 7:30 p.m. (ET) scheduled kickoff.

As in past years, fans who have not purchased their 2021 season tickets will have the opportunity to do so at the event. Fans can test out selected open seats that are available to purchase as season tickets. Ticket office and Pirate Club representatives will be on hand to assist fans and take orders.

Season tickets for all home games are available with packages starting as low as $99.

Purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center, or by visiting its Minges Coliseum Box Office location. For all the latest information on ECU Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@ECUAthletics).