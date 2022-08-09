GREENVILLE, N.C. – The 27th Annual Meet the Pirates event, sponsored by Optimum, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium from 9:30 a.m. – noon.

The event will once again be open to the public, family friendly and free for all in attendance. Entry into the stadium will be through Gate 2 on the South side. Video and photos are not permitted of the scrimmage.



Pirate football fans are invited to watch the Pirates in action and then receive autographs from the 2022 team. Posters with game information will be available for free to fans, who will also have a chance to secure autographs from the soccer, volleyball and cross country programs, as well as the cheerleaders, dance team and PeeDee during the same window of time.



Other attractions include exclusive merchandise from Dowdy Student Stores. ECU Athletics will be introducing three vintage marks from the 90’s into the College Vault Program this fall. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase the vintage merchandise for the first time from the pop-up shop housed next to the Dowdy Student Stores trailer outside Gate 2.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. (Football Scrimmage on Bagwell Field – no video and photos allowed)

11:15 a.m. – 12 noon (Autographs from Pirate Student-Athletes)



ARAMARK concessions will be open beneath the south side of the lower-level grandstands.



The Pirates will open the 2022 season against in-state opponent, NC State, on Saturday, Sept. 3 with a 12 noon (ET) scheduled kickoff. Fans that have not purchased their 2022 season tickets will have the opportunity to do so at the event. Ticket office and Pirate Club representatives will be on hand to assist fans and take orders.



Season tickets remain on sale with tickets starting at $125 each. Single game tickets for all seven home games this season are also available. Purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (800) DIAL-ECU.