GREENVILLE, N.C. – The 27th Annual Meet the Pirates event sponsored by Optimum is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The event will feature an open scrimmage with the 2022 ECU Pirates Football team. Time of the scrimmage and activities surrounding the game will be announced soon.



On Monday, August 22, the Pirate Club will host their Second Annual Football Kickoff Luncheon, which will be held in Minges Coliseum and will feature lunch from Sam Jones BBQ. All attendees will have the opportunity to meet and hear from head coach Mike Houston and his staff. Registration for the luncheon will open on Monday, July 18 and information will be emailed to all Pirate Club members and posted on the Pirate Club social media channels.



The Pirates will open the 2022 season against NC State in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, September 3 with a 12 noon (ET) scheduled kickoff.



As in past years, fans who have not purchased their 2022 season tickets will have the opportunity to do so at both events. Ticket office and Pirate Club representatives will be on hand to assist fans and take orders.



Season tickets for all home games are available with packages starting as low as $125.



Purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center, or by visiting its Minges Coliseum Box Office location. For all the latest information on ECU Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@ECUAthletics).