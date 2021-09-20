Members of ECU football team show off art skills during visit to children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several members of the East Carolina University football team made a special visit to Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday morning.

In this day of COVID-19, the players were not allowed to be around the children. Instead, they spent a beautiful morning with chalk in hand, drawing pictures on the sidewalk for the children to enjoy.

Wide receiver C.J. Johnson was working on a drawing of SpongeBob SquarePants. The idea was for some of the children to come outside later on Monday to see the drawings. Others who could venture outside would be able to see the drawings from the window.