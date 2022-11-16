GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Men’s Golf Coach Kevin Williams has announced that Drew Greene, Adam Lennermark, Drew O’Neal and Nathan O’Neal have each signed a national letter of intent to play golf for the Pirates beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“We are extremely excited about this class and the diversity with how they play the game!” Williams said. “They each have a great awareness of the strengths of their game and how it translates into their game plan for attacking a golf course. Can’t wait to see the impact these four will make in our program academically and athletically.”

Drew Greene, Greenville, N.C. (Parrott Academy)

Claimed 2022 TYGA Down East Junior Championship … Finished third at the 2022 CGA Carolinian Amateur Championship … Placed fourth at the 2022 CGA Carolinas Junior Boys Championship … Won the 2021 Coastal Plains Junior Championship.

Coach Williams’ Comments: “Drew stood out in the recruiting process with his ability to compete at a high level against current college players in the Carolinian Amateur and NC Match Play. He showed some flashes the previous summer with his ability to shoot some low rounds but lacked the consistency that came this year. He had a great spring with his high school team, won the 2022 TYGA Down East Junior then followed it up with a third-place finish in the Carolinian Amateur. The rest of the year he has been a Top 10 machine and showed the consistency with his game that has us excited about the impact he will make in our program.”

Adam Lennermark, Sollentuna, Sweden (Celsiusskolan Uppsala)

Won the 2021 Huvudstaden Junior Master Invitational … Earned medalist honors at the 2021 Vreta Ping Junior Master Invitational (champion) … Ranked No. 1 in Sweden in his age group in 2021 … Shot a final round 67 to claim High School Team Bronze Medal in 2022.

Coach Williams’ Comments: “Adam is an extremely talented, hardworking Swedish junior. Length off the tee and his adaptability are his strengths. Adam has a tremendous upside and is an excellent student. I know Adam’s coach in Sweden who highly recommended Adam and he plays at the same club as former Pirate women’s golfer Lisa Pettersson (current Ladies European Tour member). Adam had a lot of options and we are excited he chose to be a part of our program.”

Drew O’Neal, Wilson, N.C. (Beddingfield HS)

Claimed the 2022 CGA 14th Jimmy Anderson Boys Invitational … Finished second at the 2022 TYGA Coastal Plains Junior (lost in playoff) … Runner up in the 2021 2A NCHSAA state championship … Placed third at the 2022 High Point Junior Open … Forty-seven percent of his rounds in competition were par or better in 2022.

Coach Williams’ Comments: “Drew is a very athletic, explosive player, with a lot of speed in his swing. His total game has improved a lot this past year and it was great to see him win the Jimmy Anderson this fall capped off by a final round 63. It was just a matter of time to see his game match up with his athleticism and speed. I’m excited about the growth we will continue to see from Drew and know he will be fun to watch attack a golf course. Academically, he is one of the top three in his graduating class along with his brother Nathan.”

Nathan O’Neal, Wilson, N.C. (Beddingfield HS)

Claimed the 2022 TYGA High Point Junior Open championship … Finished second at the 2022 TYGA Bojangles Junior Open (lost in playoff) … Two-time 2A NCHSAA East Regional Champions (2021-22) … Fifty-six percent of competitive round were par or better in 2022 … Placed third at the 2022 TYGA Tournament of Champions.

Coach Williams’ Comments: “Nathan is extremely impressive. His maturity and mind on the golf course is way ahead of his age. Nathan has the great combination of a high golf IQ coupled with being an excellent ball striker and grinder. This combination makes Nathan an extremely consistent player who knows how to win tournaments and value par. His final round performance at the Bojangles in extremely tough conditions this summer really showed the mettle Nathan possesses. He and his brother Drew are ranked among the top 3 in their graduating class which is very impressive.”