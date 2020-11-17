Mike Houston: ‘I think throughout the season we have continued to improve in many areas’

East Carolina University football coach Mike Houston addressed members of the media on Tuesday as the Pirates prepare for this Saturday’s game at Temple.

“Excited for the start of another big week,” Houston said Tuesday. “We’ve got a big ballgame this Saturday in Philadelphia against a very solid Temple football team. I know they’ve had ups and downs this year.

“Really impressed with the play of the guys they have returning – especially those we faced last year. They’ve had some adjustments at the quarterback position and some new faces in the running back room. We’re expecting a big test this weekend.

“The big focus for us is continuing to improve and develop throughout the year. That’s a daily thing.”

