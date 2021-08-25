Mike Houston radio, TV shows set to debut starting Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — With the return of East Carolina Football, comes the return of two weekly coaches’ shows.



The first 2021 Mike Houston Television Show will air this Sunday on WNCT, the official station of the Pirates, at 11:30 a.m. Houston and host WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey will provide fans an inside look at the ECU football team, showcase Pirate student-athletes and assistant coaches before adding game highlights when the season begins.



Every Monday night during the season beginning August 30, fans can join Houston and “Voice of the Pirates” Jeff Charles at Logan’s Roadhouse (604 Greenville Blvd.) for the Mike Houston Radio Show from 6-7 p.m. The show, which airs on 94.3 FM The Game, features in-depth game-by-game analysis from Houston and a question-and-answer segment for the fans via ECU Facebook’s live coverage. The show is also available online via the Varsity Network app.



Learfield, multimedia rights holder for East Carolina Athletics, manages the Pirate Sports Network under the direction of Pirate Sports Properties General Manager Meghan Heinchon.



Archived versions of the television and radio show can also be found on ECUPirates.com after it airs (Watch/Listen menu on top row).



The Mike Houston TV Show

WNCT/ENCT (Greenville) – Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

MASN (regional) – Monday at 10:30 p.m.

ECN-Suddenlink Channel 25 and VOD (Greenville/Rocky Mount) – Thursday at 8 p.m.

ECU Athletics Channel on YouTube



The Mike Houston Radio Show

Elizabeth City – WGAI (560 AM)

Greenville – WRHD (94.3 FM)

Hamlet – WKDX (1250 AM)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – WAYS (1050 AM, 101.9 FM)

Williamston – WIAM (900 AM, 97.5 FM)

Winston-Salem – WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM)

Varsity Network (app) – Download here