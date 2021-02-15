Miller named ECU director of football player personnel, recruiting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Derek Miller has been named director of football player personnel and recruiting at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head coach Mike Houston on Monday.

Miller, who will assume his new duties Feb. 22, previously served as director of football operations and player personnel at alma mater Bowling Green State University following earlier administrative support roles in the Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 Conference.

“Derek’s work ethic, attention to detail, organizational and leadership skills will provide a great impact not only in recruiting, but across the board in many phases of our program’s development,” Houston said. “We are extremely fortunate to have someone with his expertise and proficiency in this critical position.”

He joined the Falcons staff after the 2019 season and directed all non-coaching aspects of the program, which included budget management, recruiting, academic and APR monitoring, team travel, summer camps, compliance calendars, vendor contracts, community service, Pro Day and daily operations. From a recruiting standpoint alone, Miller led the identification, evaluation and acquisition process, along with organizing prospect visits and providing creative leadership to the team’s social media and graphics efforts.

Prior to a one-year, off-campus position as director of football sales with Front Rush, LLC in Charlotte, Miller served as assistant director of personnel and played an integral part organizing three consensus national Top 5 recruiting classes while at LSU (2017, 2014-15) and USC (2016). During his latter stint with the Tigers, he targeted and evaluated national prospects, planned recruiting travel itineraries for coaches and was the program’s NFL liaison. While with the Trojans, which included a thrilling 52-49 Rose Bowl win over Penn State, Miller coordinated and presented prospect film evaluations to offensive staff members, had oversight of student employees and assisted the special teams coordinator on game day.

Miller also served in a supporting role for three collegiate running backs who rank among the Top 5 in all-time rushing yards at their respective institutions, including Leonard Fournette (LSU) and Ronald Jones (USC). In addition, he has worked alongside 57 NFL Draft picks.

While an undergraduate at Bowling Green, Miller initially joined the football program as a student manager under then-head coach Dave Clawson in 2012 and was part of a Mid-American Conference championship a year later.

Miller, who earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from BGSU in 2014, is engaged to Sarah Plaisted.