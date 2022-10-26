GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are less than two weeks away from the start of the college basketball season. Wednesday night was a chance for the East Carolina University men’s and women’s basketball teams to have some fun with students and fans.

RJ Felton (Brandon Tester, WNCT photo)

The teams joined together to host Minges Madness. The event was a chance for fans to get to know the teams, especially with so many new faces on each roster. WNCT’s Brian Bailey emceed the event as students were asked to join the players on the court for a few activities: a 3-point contest, a shooting drill and, of course, the men’s team ended the night with a dunk contest.

R.J. Felton took home the top prize with a perfect 50 score.

Both ECU men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz and women’s coach Kim McNeill spoke to the crowd and asked them to make it a habit to come by Minges Coliseum this fall as basketball season begins.