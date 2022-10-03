VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina women’s golf team tied for sixth place in the Evie Odom Invitational at the par-70, 5,824-yard Princess Anne Country Club on Sunday afternoon.

Freshman Danielle Modder earned her first collegiate top-10 finish to lead the Pirates, shooting one-over par (72-69-70=211) to tie for eighth. Senior Oda Sofie Kilsti finished one stroke behind Modder to place 10th (74-69-69=212) and sophomore Marta Perez shot seven-over par 217 to tie for 28th.

“It was encouraging to see us put together rounds closer to what we are capable of doing,” head coach CC Buford said. “We came back strong at the end of each day and that’s not easy when they faced as many challenges as they did this week.”

Sophomore Andrea Miralles Llopis shot nine-over par 219 to tie for 37th and senior Caroline Hermes tied for 78th (26-over, 238) to round out the Pirates’ finishers.

“This tournament was very interesting because of the hurricane and not being able to play at all for one day,” Danielle Modder said. “The team adapted to it really well and stayed patient and we’re very happy about the result.”

College of Charleston took team honors (3-over, 843), followed by Minnesota (5-over, 845), South Florida (12-over, 852), Sacramento State (13-over, 853) and Penn State (17-over, 857).

Up next, the Pirates return to home to host the Pirate Collegiate Classic at the Greenville Country Club on Oct. 10 and 11.