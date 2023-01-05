GREENVILLE, N.C. – Allen Mogridge has been named offensive line coach at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Thursday.



His appointment to the Pirates’ staff extends a 21-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent three-season full-time assignment at American Athletic Conference member South Florida where he served as the Bulls offensive line coach and assistant head coach beginning with the 2020 season.



“We are thrilled that Allen will be leading our offensive line group,” Houston said. “With over 20 years of college experience, he has a history of building offensive line units that protect the quarterback while also paving the way for a strong running game. We’re excited to welcome Allen and his family to Pirate Nation.”



“I’m really excited that Allen has been named the new offensive line coach at East Carolina,” former ECU offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler added. “Coach Houston and I have had many discussions about Allen and I am thrilled with this direction. As I move my career into a new path, I feel really good about the OL room and his leadership.”



In 2022, Mogridge’s offensive line plowed the way for just the 10th 1,000-yard rushing season in program history and first since 2018, as Brian Battie ran for a career-best 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns to finish second in rushing in the AAC and log the sixth-best rushing season in USF history. Battie tied a USF record with five-straight 100-yard rushing games to end the 2022 campaign and his seven 100-yard games on the year rank third all-time in a season at USF.



Mogridge led veteran offensive lineman Demetris Harris and Brad Cecil who played through injuries and established themselves as strong team leaders while finishing first (53) and second (50) in career starts respectively and tying for second all-time with 53 career games played each.



The Bulls posted seven 200-yard rushing games on the year, had 10 100-yard rushers in a game, posted 25 rushing touchdowns for the second-straight year, and ranked 20th in the nation allowing just 1.17 sacks per game, this despite playing with three different starting quarterbacks and a running back in his first year as the primary ball carrier. USF’s rushing offense ranked 29th nationally posting 197.9 ypg (the fifth-best mark in USF history) and posted 5.4 yards per carry (third all-time at USF) and 6.1 yards per play (fourth all-time at USF).



Mogridge’s offensive line contributed to year-over-year improvements in total offense (350 to 390 ypg), rushing offense (158 to 197 ypg), scoring offense (23.2 to 28.9 ppg), third down conversions (34.3 to 39.1 percent), red zone conversions (76.7 to 85.1 percent), pass efficiency (107.56 to 130.22) and passing touchdowns (6 to 18) from 2021.



Two years ago, his offensive line helped lead junior running back Jaren Mangham to a team-leading 15 rushing scores, which ranked eighth nationally and is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in program history. The Bulls also ran for a program-record 421 yards vs. Temple (10/23) as Mangham (152) and Kelley Joiner (126) both ran for 100 yards in the game. Guard Demetris Harris earned Second Team All-AAC honors from conference coaches while tackle Donovan Jennings and center Brad Cecil earned second and fourth team selections by Athlon.



Mogridge came to USF after serving the previous three seasons as assistant head coach/offensive line coach under Butch Davis at FIU, leading an offensive line that ranked among the top 10 nationally in sacks allowed each of the last two years. He brought nearly 20 seasons of experience to Tampa and has been part of 13 bowl appearances as a player and coach.



Mogridge was a part of three straight bowl appearances during his time at FIU (2017-19), including a 2018 Bahamas Bowl victory that capped a program-record 9-4 campaign for the Panthers. FIU posted a 23-16 record in his three seasons on the staff.



In his first season at FIU (2017), Mogridge helped tie a program record for wins in a season as the Panthers went 8-5. FIU set single-season school records in passing yards (3,031), completion percentage (63.6%), pass efficiency (138.7) and first downs (269), as the Panthers gained 5,100 yards of total offense, just 37 yards shy of another school record. The offensive line allowed 29 sacks, the team’s second-lowest total since 2011, and plowed the way for the second-most rushing touchdowns (20) and yards (2,069) in school history. FIU finished with four games with over 200 yards on the ground and their 379 rushing yards against UMass ranked as the third-most in school history.



During the 2018 season, the FIU offensive line allowed a program record-low eight sacks while also giving up the least number of yards from tackles for loss (142) in program history. The Panthers led Conference USA in sacks and tackles for loss allowed and ranked third and fourth, respectively, in the nation. Meanwhile, quarterback James Morgan ranked 11th nationally in pass efficiency (157.6) working out of a clean pocket and the Panthers ranked ninth nationally with only 13 turnovers. The team posted a school-record 27 rushing touchdowns and totaled the second-most rushing yards (2,286) and yards per game average (175.8) in school history. Mogridge helped develop senior lineman Jordan Budwig into an All-Conference USA Second Team selection, while helping Dallas Connell, D’Antne Demery, and Shane McGough earn C-USA Honorable Mention honors.



Demery also earned C-USA Honorable Mention in 2019 as FIU led C-USA and ranked seventh nationally in sacks allowed (1.08) and 16th nationally in turnovers (13). Anthony Jones ran for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.



Prior to FIU, Mogridge spent one season as offensive line coach at Georgia Southern (2016), two seasons at UCF (2014-15), one season as offensive line coach at Temple (2013) and another season at UCF (2012). His tenure with the Knights started in 2012 as special teams/tight ends coach. He returned in 2014 as tight ends/H-backs coach before moving to offensive line coach (2015).



Mogridge worked for three seasons at North Carolina (2009-11), serving as special teams coach, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. The Tar Heels appeared in three consecutive bowl games during his time.



Before joining the UNC staff, Mogridge was at the University of Buffalo (2004-08) where he coached the running backs, offensive line and served as the Bulls’ recruiting coordinator. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant on defense at Buffalo (2001-02) and then served at Western Carolina (2003) for one season as its defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator before returning to the Bulls.



A 1999 graduate of North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in history, Mogridge spent one year as a strength and conditioning coach at UNC while pursuing his master’s degree. He lettered at UNC from 1996-99 while playing four different positions: tight end, fullback, offensive tackle and defensive end.



After graduation, he took part in the Carolina Panthers’ 2000 training camp before playing for one year in the Arena Football League with the Carolina Cobras.



Mogridge is the proud parent of three daughters – Izzy, Liv and Lola. Liv is a rising sophomore at North Carolina where she earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors in volleyball following the 2022 season.