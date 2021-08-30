Moore adds Wallpher to ECU lacrosse coaching staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tianna Wallpher, an All-American and team captain at Towson, has been named an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at East Carolina, according to an announcement by head coach Amanda Moore on Monday.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Tianna to the Pirate Lacrosse Family,” said Moore. “She has spent the last two seasons on the sidelines with a fantastic Hopkins staff, competing in the Big 10, and brings All-Conference and IWLCA All-American playing experience from her time as a player at Towson University. Tianna has competed at the highest levels of our sport in the AU Pro league as well as training with US Lacrosse and we feel that she will have an immediate impact working with our defensive unit. She is extremely passionate about pursuing this profession at the highest level and we look forward to welcoming her to Greenville!”

Wallpher arrives in Greenville after spending the past two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Johns Hopkins University. While with the Blue Jays, Wallpher helped tutor three All-Americans, including defenders Annika Meyer and Trinity McPherson. Johns Hopkins went a combined 12-10 in the two seasons with Wallpher on staff, earning a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Prior to heading to Johns Hopkins, Wallpher spent a season as a volunteer assistant coach at her alma mater, Towson. While with the Tigers, she helped defenders Olivia Conti and Sami Chenoweth earn spots on the All-CAA First Team with Towson reaching the CAA Semifinals.

Along with her coaching duties, Wallpher has spent time playing at the highest levels of lacrosse. She is coming off playing in the Athletes Unlimited Professional Lacrosse League and has also played in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League from 2018 to 2020. In 2019, Wallpher was named an WPLL All-Star and led the Brave to the WPLL Championship.

Wallpher played at Towson from 2015 to 2018. Wallpher was a three-time First-Team All-CAA selection and was an IWLCA Third-Team All-American in 2018. She ranks second at Towson in career-caused turnovers and has three of the top-10 caused turnover totals in a single season. Wallpher helped Towson win the CAA Championship in 2016 and she served as team captain during her senior campaign.

Wallpher graduated from Towson in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.