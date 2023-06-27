GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Lacrosse Coach Amanda Moore has resigned from her position to accept a head coach appointment at Ohio State University according to an announcement by the Big 10 Conference institution Tuesday.

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert named Assistant Coach Tianna Wallpher interim head coach. A national search for a permanent coach will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Amanda Moore for her hard work, dedication and passion for both her program and East Carolina University during her time in Greenville,” Gilbert said. “She built the lacrosse program from the ground up seven years ago and leaves it today in a position to be successful for years to come. I know I join Pirate Nation in wishing Coach Moore nothing but the best, and we look forward to building on the success she helped create.”

Moore was selected to lead the upstart East Carolina lacrosse program on June 27, 2016. The team officially began play in 2018 and after a slow start the program began to find success with a 5-3 campaign in 2020 prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite taking a hit following the pandemic, Moore oversaw a resurgence with a 9-9 campaign in 2022 followed by a 10-8 record in 2023, the first full season winning record in program history in just the team’s sixth year of competition. The Pirates also earned spots in the four-team American Athletic Conference Tournament in both 2022 and 2023.

Throughout her six seasons in Greenville, Moore guided her players to 17 all-conference selections including six in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, two Pirates were named to the IWLCA All-Region Teams for the first time. Moore leaves ECU with a 35-59 total record.

“I am incredibly grateful for the last six seasons I have spent at East Carolina University,” Moore said. “Specifically, I am thankful for Mike Hanley and Jon Gilbert for allowing me the opportunity to not only realize a dream of becoming a head coach but to start the lacrosse program at ECU. Jonathan and I are and always will be eternally grateful to the players, parents, staff and friends that have supported our program and my career over these last six seasons.

“We are so proud of the teams, past and present, that have worn the Purple and Gold and value each of the relationships and memories we forged over the last seven years with our players and their families. ECU is and will always be a special place to Jonathan and me. We started our family here and forged lifelong friendships and ties to the Greenville community. We wish this program and its players past, present and future nothing but the best as they continue their climb in the lacrosse world.