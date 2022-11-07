GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The college basketball season kicks off for the East Carolina women’s basketball team on Monday night. The Pirates will take on South Carolina State at 6 p.m.

The team has been prepping for the start of a new season and is ready to get things started with head coach Kim McNeill.

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule

There are a number of important games for the Pirates this season. Let’s take a look at games that are highly anticipated this season:

November 7: South Carolina State

It’s the season and home opener for the Pirates. The last and only time these two teams faced each other was in 2018, and ECU took it, 71-63. The Pirates are hoping to get the same result in Minges.

November 10: Wake Forest

These teams have met four times, ECU winning only one out of the four meetings. The Demon Deacons handled the last meeting pretty well, winning 73-52 in Winston-Salem. This year, the Pirates will welcome the Deacons into Minges.

December 19: North Carolina A&T

The one time these two teams played each other was last season. The Aggies handed ECU a 75-59 loss. This year, A&T will visit Minges, where the Pirates are hoping to get a win at home.

ECU men’s, women’s basketball teams picked last in AAC preseason polls

January 3: Memphis

Their second American Athletic Conference game of the season will be in Memphis.

Pirates smother Memphis, 68-38

Last season, ECU took a huge win before losing the second time they faced each other in the regular season. They met again in the first round of the AAC tournament, where the Pirates’ season ended with a 58-49 loss.

These teams have met quite a few times with the series tied at 19-19.

January 11: Temple

ECU lost both conference matchups last year, but the second loss was just short. They were outscored in the first two quarters before coming back in the last half of the game, losing 60-59.

4Q/3:57 | Temple 55 — ECU 52



We're on a 15-5 run with Tylar headed to the line for a pair of free throws after the media timeout!



Get to ESPN+ to see the finish!

📺https://t.co/0mStSCV8bV pic.twitter.com/UMOW7JAUGa — East Carolina Women’s Basketball (@ECUWBB) February 6, 2022

Pirate Comeback Falls Short At Temple

January 18: Cincinnati

The Pirates were able to take both wins away from the Bearcats last season, with both teams finishing 4-11 in conference play. ECU is looking to do the same this year.

A great find from Morgan and Da'Ja buries her second 3⃣ of the day! pic.twitter.com/kHhkG3vGpS — East Carolina Women’s Basketball (@ECUWBB) February 19, 2022

January 21: Wichita State

Last season’s game was an exciting one. The Shockers put up 24 in the second quarter with the Pirates only putting up eight. ECU was able to pick it up in the second half to come back and get an overtime win with a game-winning block.

Big time game saving block by TB🔥😤🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/lsOMk3FrKi — East Carolina Women’s Basketball (@ECUWBB) February 10, 2022

February 4: UCF

The first time they will face the Knights in the 2022-23 season. UCF is expected to finish first in the conference for this season, so the Pirates are looking to take a huge win away from this game.